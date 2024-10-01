Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Decreases By 7.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.7 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Beach Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

