Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$89.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEI.UN

Insider Buying and Selling at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.09 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.56.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.