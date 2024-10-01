Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Down 28.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACACW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Acri Capital Acquisition

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, financial services, educational technology services, or health information service in North America.

