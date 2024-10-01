Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $3.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $1,716,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.