WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WOW opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WOW. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

