Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 19th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Electronic Arts has raised its dividend by an average of 64.7% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Electronic Arts Stock Down 3.8 %
EA opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.