EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of EVER opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.