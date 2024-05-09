Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Twilio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.