Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,121.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,875,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,930,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

