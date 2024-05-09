B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

SXC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 93.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 555,271 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 452,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 292,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 272,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

