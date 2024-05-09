Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Issues Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 19.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

