M&T Bank Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

