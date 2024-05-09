5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter.
5N Plus Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.62 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
About 5N Plus
