5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.62 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

