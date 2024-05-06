Amalgamated Bank Sells 496 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $428.25 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.95 and a 200 day moving average of $454.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

