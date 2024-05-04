The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
