Savant Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moody’s Price Performance
Shares of MCO opened at $380.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.