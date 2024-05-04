1,777 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $150.93.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.