GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

