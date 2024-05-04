Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

