Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

