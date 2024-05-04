Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

