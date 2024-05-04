Head to Head Analysis: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) & ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZeroFox and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 0 0 2.00 RB Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZeroFox currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than RB Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox -152.73% -13.05% -7.03% RB Global 5.61% 4.19% 1.73%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ZeroFox and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ZeroFox has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and RB Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $233.30 million 0.60 -$356.31 million ($2.82) -0.40 RB Global $3.68 billion 3.59 $206.50 million $0.85 84.99

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox. ZeroFox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RB Global beats ZeroFox on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

