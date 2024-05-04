Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.