Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.