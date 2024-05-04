2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,994,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.76 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

