eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.35.

EBAY opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

