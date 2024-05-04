trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

