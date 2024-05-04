Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $268.49 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.22. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $358,349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

