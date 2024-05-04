Brighton Jones LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

