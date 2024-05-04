Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ALK opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.85.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

