Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

AEIS opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

