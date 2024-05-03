Head-To-Head Survey: Garb Oil & Power (OTCMKTS:GARB) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Garb Oil & Power (OTCMKTS:GARB – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Garb Oil & Power and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garb Oil & Power 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.75%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Garb Oil & Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garb Oil & Power N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garb Oil & Power and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Garb Oil & Power and LanzaTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garb Oil & Power N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -0.01 LanzaTech Global $62.63 million 9.01 -$134.10 million ($0.94) -3.05

Garb Oil & Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garb Oil & Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garb Oil & Power beats LanzaTech Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garb Oil & Power

Garb Oil & Power Corporation engages in the waste recycling and related waste-to-energy businesses in the United States. It recovers rubber that is used in producing retread tires, as well as used an alternate fuel source in the generation of electric power. The company was formerly known as Garb Corporation and changed its name to Garb Oil & Power Corporation in February 2014. Garb Oil & Power Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Largo, Florida.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

