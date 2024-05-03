Comparing B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sysmex has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sysmex pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sysmex and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 0 0 0 N/A B&M European Value Retail 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 10.25% 11.15% 8.23% B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sysmex and B&M European Value Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $3.04 billion 3.54 $338.80 million $0.51 33.77 B&M European Value Retail $6.01 billion 1.08 $419.44 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Sysmex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

