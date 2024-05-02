Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

