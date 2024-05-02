Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,249.88 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $750.86 and a one year high of $1,269.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,069.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

