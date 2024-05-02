Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

