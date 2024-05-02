Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,140.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.19. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $725.29 and a one year high of $1,349.75.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

