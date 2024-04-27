FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FMC by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $124.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

