California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 602 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of CACI International worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.82.

CACI International Stock Up 0.7 %

CACI International stock opened at $404.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $406.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

