Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 227,145 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after acquiring an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

