Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

