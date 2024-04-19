VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.26

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.26 and traded as high as $64.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is presently -40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

