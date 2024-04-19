VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.26

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.26 and traded as high as $64.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 517 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is presently -40.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
