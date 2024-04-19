Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Shares Up 6.8%

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.60 and last traded at 0.59. Approximately 378,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 627,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.55.

Hercules Silver Stock Performance

About Hercules Silver

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules Silver Project located in Washington County, Idaho.

