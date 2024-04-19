Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Shares Up 6.8%

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.60 and last traded at 0.59. Approximately 378,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 627,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.55.
Hercules Silver Stock Performance
About Hercules Silver
Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules Silver Project located in Washington County, Idaho.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Silver
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.