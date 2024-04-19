Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Down 3.6%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 189,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 195,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

