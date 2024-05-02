U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $43.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,670,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.