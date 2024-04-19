Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $281.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $489.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

