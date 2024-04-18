Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 2,866 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $336,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $478.24 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

