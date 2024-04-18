Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 363.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

