Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $69,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $637.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

