504,070 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,397,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 15.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

