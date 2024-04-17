Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

